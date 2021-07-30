Allow communication officers to observe management meetings – Kwabena Yeboah to club managers

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah has advised management of the various football club in the country to allow their public relations officers sit in on management and board meetings to enable them effectively to engage with public.



“Management must allow their PROs to be part of meetings,” the seasoned sports media expert said.



“It’s in their own interest to start allowing them to be a part of the meetings because at the end of the day they are the face of the club, they are the ones who are going to communicate directly with [the followers] of the club.”



Mr. Yeboah was speaking at a communications management seminar organized by betting giant, Betway, for football club managers and administrators in Accra.



The seminar offered an opportunity for stakeholders in the football administration to discuss sports media management, crisis management and club brand promotion.



Mr. Yeboah stressed that when a club’s public relations officer sits in management meetings he/she is able to better communicate the club’s position on various issues.



Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association and expert on sports media crisis management, Dr Randy Abbey recounted a few incidents that occurred when he was a communications officer for the FA.



Referencing the Mr. Abbey’s experiences, Mr Yeboah said: “part of the reasons for [Mr. Abbey’s] success was the fact that at every management meeting, he was there. And it afforded him the opportunity to at least be on top of issues.”



The suggestion to allow club public relations officers sit at management meetings was welcomed by the many football club managers and administrators at the event.



The BetwayUp PR Summit is an initiative by Betway to bring together stakeholders involved in local football to discuss best PR practices among Ghana’s football clubs. It forms part of Betway’s initiatives to contribute to sports development in Ghana.



