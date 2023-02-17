Allow Chris Hughton to focus on Black Stars job – Arhinful urges GFA

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana International, Augustine Arhinful has backed new Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton to do a good job.



Speaking to Citi News, he urged the Ghana Football Association to concentrate on administrative work and allow the new coach to do his job as Black Stars boss.



"If we needed to appoint somebody to lead the national team, it was him. He has been with the team for some time and I'm sure as a former footballer who has now become a coach, coached at the highest level in the Premiership, he will be able to handle the team.



"If there are any impediments in his way, he will know by now. It is high time we allow him to do his own thing because his job is based on the technical abilities of the game. The administrative staff should also concentrate on administrative issues," Augustine Arhinful said.



Coach Chris Hughton will next month handle his first match as Black Stars head coach when Ghana takes on Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.