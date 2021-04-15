Allianz Insurance and UBA Ghana forge bancassurance partnership

Press Releases of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Allianz Insurance

Allianz Insurance, a subsidiary of global insurance giant, Allianz Group has announced a partnership with UBA Ghana to drive an innovative bancassurance strategy.



Through the partnership, over 20 branches of UBA spread across the country will offer customers personal insurance products, which include Motor Insurance, Home Insurance and Travel Insurance along other financial services in a convenient manner.



Speaking at the media launch in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer at Allianz Insurance, Darlington Munhuwani, said: “We are pleased to partner with UBA Ghana and confident that this partnership will give the bank’s customers access to a wide choice of specially designed products and services.



This will empower them to focus on their daily activities and businesses knowing they have protection against any insured loss.”



He revealed that Allianz will continue to explore opportunities to partner with carefully selected local and international organizations to ‘secure the future’ of its customers and improve the distribution of insurance and risk management services in Ghana.



Commenting on the partnership, Olalekan Balogun, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana said: “This is a step in the right direction and UBA Ghana is excited to be partnering with Allianz Insurance to offer more value to our customers.



As a customer-centric bank, we are focused on delivering superior banking products and services to our customers and this partnership is evidence that we do more than banking.”



“UBA Ghana is driving innovation in retail banking and this partnership will allow the bank to provide our diverse base of customers with the necessary benefit of insurance cover across the bank’s wide range of products incorporating technological innovations that are in line with the bank’s digital transformation agenda in order to provide added value and convenience to our customers,” he said.



Mr. Balogun added that the insurance product is made available to all customers, particularly, home owners, car owners and the Small and Medium Enterprises, and our expatriates due to the kind of operations they are involved in.



