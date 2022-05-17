Alleged Nigerian thief apologizes to 'Dancing Referee' for stealing his phone

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Over the weekend, GhanaWeb filed a heartwarming story of how some youth in the Ga Community treated an alleged thief who stole a mobile phone in their area.



In two separate videos shared by Sammy Holy Ghost on Facebook, the Nigerian, who gave his name as Aliu John was given an unusually good treat by the residents after they arrested him.



Instead the usual and widely condemned practise of lynching, the residents made him desilt the gutters in the area.



After the punishment, Alidu who cried being hungry was sent to the ‘best food joint’ in the area where he was served banku and okro soup.



Alidu appreciated the kindness of the people, stating that “I want to say a big thanks to the Ghanaian people. They are very good people. After I stole the phone, they didn’t beat me, they only made me to do the gutter work. After that, they gave me drink, water, and they let me bath and now they want to give me food to eat and I want to say thank you,” he said.



It has however emerged that the owner of the phone which Alidu attempted stealing is the famous ‘dancing referee’, Alexander Coffie popularly known as Referee Somo.



In the latest video making the rounds on social media, the alleged thief was sent to the Referee Somo’s house to apologise to him for attempting to steal his phone.



Referee Sono accepted the apology and urged the youth not to beat him. He urged him to live a life devoid of vices.



