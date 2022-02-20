Alleged Kotoko fan caught at 2:00 am attempting to plant juju at Accra Sports Stadium

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak to face Kotoko on February 20



Kotoko stretch Hearts of Oak on the league table



Muntari to feature in Hearts vs Kotoko game



A man believed to be a fan of Asante Kotoko was reportedly caught at about 2:00 am at the Accra Sports Stadium in an attempt to plant juju [Black magic] ahead of Sunday’s game.



According to reports, some Accra Hearts of Oak fans who were also at the stadium got hold of the unknown man who had some fetish stuff in a polythene bag.



The black polythene contained a calabash, a lamp, charcoal and other mixed concoctions.



The match between Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko has often been associated with juju since the 1950s.



Hearts of Oak host their long-standing rivals Asante Kotoko at 3:00 pm for their outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kotoko has only lost two and drawn three games this season, compared to Hearts who have already lost four and drawn six matches.



The Porcupine Warriors sit top of the league log with 36 points, 12 points adrift Hearts of Oak who are 8th on the log.



See photos of the man caught:















