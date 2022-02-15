All you need to know about the radio presenter appointed to officiate Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko match

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak to host Asante Kotoko on Sunday February 20



Asante Kotoko open 12 points lead between them and Hearts of Oak



GFA appoint referee for Super Clash between Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko



Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has been given the biggest game of his career ahead of the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has been named to officiate the Super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko by the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



He will be assisted by Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as assistant line one and two respectively while Bashiru Dauda will be the fourth official for the big game on Sunday.



Who is referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe?



Aside refereeing, Rustum Gameli is a well-known radio presenter in the Volta regional capital, Ho and he is a staff of Volta Premier FM.



The 37-year-old started his refereeing career in 2009 but got his badge as a class one referee in 2014 and in that same year, he was added to the list of referees for the Division One League that same year.



In 2018, Rustum was promoted to the Ghana Premier League games and has since been an active member in the topflight league as one of the top referees in the country.



Senorgbe completed Wesley Grammar Senior High School in Dansoman before enrolling at Ho Technical University for HND Marketing.



He also holds Bsc. Integrated Development Studies (pending) from Evangelical Presbyterian University in Ho as well as Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Administration – Chartered from Institute of Management and Leadership – USA.



This will be the second time this season that he will be handling a game involving Kumasi and Accra-based clubs as he was officiated the game between Great Olympics on matchday 14 at the Accra Sports Stadium on January 24, 2022.