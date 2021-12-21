All you need to know about the four new players in Ghana's provisional squad for AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has handed Great Olympics' Maxwell Abbey Aquaye and Real Tamale United's David Abagna debut call up to the Senior National Team.



The Serbian gaffer as part of his 30-man provisional list mentioned the Ghana Premier League duo in the squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



Abbey and Abagna are among five local-based players to have made the squad. The remaining three in the list include Dreams FC duo Fatawu Issahaku, Philemon Baffour and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah.



The five local contingents will depart to Qatar where Ghana will hold short pre-AFCON preparations before the tournament starts on January 9, 2022.



David Abagna lead the goal king chart with scored 8 goals in 9 games while Maxwell Abbey is second with 7 goals.



Other debutants in the list are Salis Abdul Samed of Clermont Foot, Khalid Abdul Mumin of Victoria de Guimaraes.



Samed plays in the French Ligue one for Clermont Foot. The midfielder has played 17 out of 18 matches this season for the newly-promoted side. The 21-year-old is rated 6.71 so far this season.



Whereas Abdul Munin is a 23-year-old center-back who plays for Victoria de Guimaraes in the Portuguese top-flight league. He has played 12 matches out of 15 league games for his side thus far.