All you need to know about the Immigration officer representing Ghana at Commonwealth Games

A Ghanaian Immigration Officer, Emmanuel Commey would be realizing his dreams of representing the country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Commey who is Ghana’s Number 2 when it comes to Ping Pong will play his first match on August 6 in the Men’s singles.



Playing at the Commonwealth Games has always been one of the dreams of Commey who has promised to fly high the flag of Ghana.



The Immigration Officer was part of Ghana’s contingent who came out in their numbers at the opening ceremony of the 2022 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



Speaking in an interview from Team Ghana’s base in Birmingham, the Ghanaian tennis champion urged Ghanaians to have confidence in him and remember him in prayers as he eyes a medal at the games.



“I’m currently in Birmingham and I just want to say a big thank you to each and everyone who supported us. We are hoping that Ghana is going to win a medal when it comes to table tennis. We want Ghanaians to support us with their prayers and support us. I want my team in Ghana to support me in prayers, especially my colleagues from the Ghana Immigration Office and I know victory will come to our side,” Commey stated.



Commey made his first appearance at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, in Australia.



In 2019, the Immigration Officer was crowned the SWAG Table Tennis Player of the year.



The table tennis sensation also emerged winner of the 2021 Homowo Challenge Championship after beating number one seed Derek Abrefa.



Ghana's all-time medal haul at the Commonwealth Games stands at 15 gold, 18 silvers and 24 bronze medals.







