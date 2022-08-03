All you need to know about betPawa's Premier League deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

The Ghana Football Association has officially announced betPawa as the new title sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.



The official contract ceremony was held at the Headquarters of Ghana’s football on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with the and GFA President Kurt Okraku and betPawa Majority shareholder, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known as Mr. Eazi appending their signatures to the deal.



The three-year deal between the FA and the betting firm is worth $ 6 million. For each season, an amount of $2 million will be invested into the promotion of the Ghana Premier League.



According to the GFA, all 18-clubs in the Ghana Premier League will receive their share of the sponsorship deal entered with betPawa



As part of the deal, the GFA has initiated the ‘Locker-room Bonuses’ which is a winning bonus package for each player and technical team of a winning club in the Ghana Premier League.

The money will be transferred to the accounts of every member of the team right after the match.



Part of the sponsorship will be invested in the construction of an Astro-turf at the Ghanaman Soccer Center in Prampram to be named the betPawa pitch. The construction is expected to start in October 2022.



The GFA is also expected to invest a sum of the money into the marketing and promotion of the domestic league across the African continent and beyond.



The partnership between the two parties is aimed at marketing the league and betPawa to become giants on the African continents.



The Ghana Premier League has been without a League title sponsor for close to seven years.



