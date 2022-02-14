All you need to know about Kotoko’s Cameroonian striker Frank Etouga

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

GhanaWeb feature



Asante Kotoko's Cameroonian import, Frank Etouga Mbella Thierry is giving a good account of himself in his first outing in the Ghana Premier League.



The 20-year-old joined the Reds at the start of the 2021/2020 season in October and in just four months he has become the club's marksman.



Etouga for Kotoko thus far has two hat tricks and also sit top of the top scorers chart.



In 12 matches, the young striker has scored 11 goals with 9 oth them coming at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Mbella in on his way to become the first Kotoko player to win the goal king accolade since 2009, when Alex Asamoah won the gong with 16 goals.



Here is his career so far



Nkufo Academy



Born on September 15, 2001, the prolific forward started his career at Nkufo Academy owned by former Swiss International, Blaise Nkufo.



Mbella spent the early years of his career at the academy and made good numbers as a striker. He scored a whopping 61 goals in 30 games, making 13 assists.



His goal scoring prowess secured the club a 3rd division qualification in 2015.



Fortuna de Mfou



Frank Etouga Mbella joined Fortuna de Mfou in 2020 from Nkufo Academy. He was the mainman for the team as he almost led the club to top flight qualification in the 2020/2021 season.



Mbella during his one season spell at the second tier side was in involved in 17 goals in 21 matches, scoring 8 and assisting 9- in all competition. His numbers could only propel the club to a third place finish.



He played his final game for Fortuna on September 29, 2021, where his netted a brace and also provided an assist in the club's 5-0 win over Fovu du Baham.



Mbella after an impressive signout at Fortuna penned a three year deal with Asante Kotoko in October.







International Career



He earned his debut call up to the Cameroon U-20 squad for the 2021 Africa Youth Championship qualifiers.



The young center forward helped Cameroon secure qualification to the AFCON U-20 tournament in Mauritania where he scored a goal and recorded an assist in the qualifying round. However, he missed out on the final squad.