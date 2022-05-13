All you need to know about E-sports

Sports Features of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: Lanyoh Selorm

E-sports, short for “electronic sports,” are video games that are played in a highly organized competitive environment.



E-sports often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams. The most common video game genres associated with e-sports are multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), first-person shooter (FPS), fighting, card, battle royale and real-time strategy (RTS) games



E-sports is quickly becoming one of the world's largest entertainment industries. In 2021, Statista reported that the global e-sport market was valued at just over 1.08 billion U.S. dollars, an almost 50% increase from the previous year



Sports including the NFL, NBA, Formula One, FIFA, AFL, and EPL are also diversifying into e-sports as a means to ensure their brands remain relevant to future generations of consumers. E-sports is now increasingly being recognized as a sport, with an International Olympic sub-committee recently approving e-sports as a sport for the 2022 Asian Games.



PROFILE OF THE GHANAIAN TERTIARY E SPORTS CONSUMER



A survey carried out by E-sports Africa News (a platform to grow E-sports content and promote E-sports and associated activities on the African continent) on tertiary students about their knowledge and participation in e-sports revealed the following.



With a sample size of 100 randomly selected tertiary students, 92% of the respondents had an idea about e-sports or gaming. The other 8% of the respondents were in the dark regarding e-sports or gaming.



63 respondents of the 92 respondent who affirmed their knowledge about e-sports or gaming where males whiles 26 respondent out of the 92 respondents who affirmed knowledge of e-sport and gaming where females.



When asked how they got to know about e-sports or gaming, 68.87% indicated they got introduced to e-sports and gaming through social media while 29.35% got introduced through their peers and friends.



94% of the respondents on Instagram alluded a career as an e-sport athlete was something they could consider while 6% had no interest in being an e-sport athlete. Respondents on twitter when asked if they would consider a career in e-sport had 83% responding in the affirmative whiles 17% responded in the negative



Having a personal gaming console is essential in e-sports or gaming but not everyone can afford one. 63.04% of the respondent did not own their own personal gaming console while 36.96% of respondents owned a personal gaming console.



With reference to amount of time spent on e-ports or gaming, the survey revealed 56.52% of respondents spent between one to three hours playing games or e-sports, 14.13% spent between four to 6 hours playing, 8.7% of respondent played for about seven to nine hours whiles 20.65% of respondents played e-sports once a while.



When asked if any of the respondents would love to play e-sports competitively, 68.48% of the respondents responded in the affirmative whiles 31.52% responded in the negative.



There is definitely a growing interest in e-sports or gaming from the average Ghanaian and it is likely to see rapid growth as an industry in the coming years.



