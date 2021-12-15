All you need to know about Daniel Laryea: The only Ghanaian referee selected for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian referees are steadily getting recognition on the African Continent and one of them is referee Daniel Laryea.



Laryea is hoisting the flag of Ghana high on the continent through the profession in which he has put in everything to become one of the best.



He is seen as the face of refereeing in Ghana. He has had several CAF appointments and is now set to represent Ghana at Africa's most prestigious international tournament, AFCON in Cameroon, 2022.



Here are all the things you need to know about him



Just like football, Daniel Laryea has a fierce passion for Basketball



He attended Accra Academy where he was part of the school team as a goalkeeper



He entered refereeing at age 17 in October 2005, spending 6 years at the lower Divisions.



He made his Ghana Premier League debut in 2012 when he officiated Medeama vs Berekum Chelsea.



He went on to earn a FIFA badge in 2014 and made his continental debut the same year. It was a confederations Cup match between AS Douala vs ASLAD Moundou.



CAF appointments began to flock. In 2017, he formed part of the officials that officiated U17 AFCON in Gabon.



WAFU appointment followed in 2018 when he was selected as of the referees that handled the tournament is hosted in Ghana.



He was selected for the 2019 AFCON which was hosted by Egypt.



He has also been selected for the CHAN competition twice, 2018 in Morocco and 2020 in Cameroon.



Laryea along the line has engaged in many courses including CAF and FIFA organized Video Assistant Referee, [VAR] training. He was appointed as VAR referee in the CAF champions league semifinals between Wydad of Morocco vs Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in 2021.



He was one of the referees who officiated the group stage games of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Locally, he is seen to be the man for the difficult task as he has officiated in many crunch clashes including Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko.