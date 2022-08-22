All you need to know about Asante Kotoko's new Burkinabe coach, Seydou Zerbo

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Six days after Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum confirmed his departure from Asante Kotoko, the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League confirmed the appointment of Seydou Zerbo.



Nickname Krol, the Burkinabe coach now becomes the 4th coaching appointment of Asante Kotoko under the three-year reign of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Seydou Zerbo signed a one-year contract with the record holders of the Ghana Premer League and will be on the touchline on September 5, 2022, when Asante Kotoko take on rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Super Cup.



Born on June 1963, 59-year-old Seydou Zerbo has handled several teams in his career but caught the attention of Ghanaians when he led the U-23 team of Burkina Faso to eliminate Ghana from the CHAN qualifiers in 2019.



Zerbo's team beat Ghana 1-0 on September 22, 2019, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to qualify for the 2019 CHAN Tournament after a scoreless draw in Burkina.



Months after the CHAN Tournament, Zerbo led Burkina Faso to the WAFA Championship but this time around was eliminated by Ghana in the quarter-final phase on penalties.



Making his senior coaching debut in 2007, Zerbo has coached Santos FC, Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou, Bankui sports of Dédougou, Asfa Yennenga, Ziniaré Sports Star and AS Sonabel.



He saved Union Sportive de Ouagadougou from being relegated after being appointed in mid-season and is a former coach of Asante Kotoko's CAF Champions League preliminary round opponent, Kadiogo Rail Club – RCK.



According to spots historian, Bright Yeboah Taylor, Zerbo has now gotten "his dream" job AS the head coach of Asante Kotoko after visiting the club's club's facilities in 2011.



