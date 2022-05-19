All you need to know about Adam Kwarasey, his wife and children

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



Adam Kwarasey won the heart of many Ghanaians after his splendid performance in a friendly game against Brazil in 2011 which confirmed his status as the heir apparent to then departing goalie, Richard Kingson.



Though the Black Stars lost 1-0 to the Brazilians, the major takeaway for many fans who watch the performance of Adam Kwarasey..



The Norwegian-born goalie committed his national team career to the Black Stars after switching from the country of his birth to represent the country of his father, Ghana in 2011.



However, due to certain issues behind the scene, Adam Kwarasey hasn't been part of the Black Stars team since 2016.



Today we profile the former Rosenburg goalkeeper on this episode of the GhanaWeb features by Joel Eshun.



Early and club career



The 34-year-old was born on December 12, 1987, in Oslo, Norway to a Ghanaian father and a Norwegian mother. Young Adam started his football career in the juvenile teams of Trosterud and Vålerenga before making his breakthrough move to Strømsgodset in the summer of 2007.



At Strømsgodset, the Ghanaian goalkeeper made 154 appearances from 2017-to-2014. He also played for Portland Timbers, Rosenborg, Brøndby, and Vålerenga but is currently clubless according to the data provided by transfer market.



