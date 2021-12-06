All you do is to complain - Hearts coach tears into players after Saroua defeat

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JS Saoura kick out Hearts of Oak from the Confederations Cup



Soura trashed Hearts 4-0 in the second leg to progress to the group stage



Hearts expected to arrive in Ghana on Friday



Hearts of Oak physical trainer and team manager, W. O Tandoh lashed out at the players during the team’s 4-0 loss to JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup.



In a viral video captured during the match, Tandoh was heard angrily criticising the players for being pale shadows of themselves during the second leg at 25th August 1995 stadium on Sunday, December 5, 2021.



Hearts had won the first leg 2-0 in Accra and thus needed to avoid a defeat of more than a goal margin to book a group stage berth.



However, they conceded two in either half of the match to bow out of the competition with a 4-2 loss on aggregate.



"You play like girls and complain always. Somebody is wasting his money. It is painful, very painful. What sort of performance is this? Is this the same game you played in Accra? (You are ) always complaining. If you are not selected, you will complain. Look at us now. We will go home for people to talk trash about us. It is very painful, you are not serious. You are playing without character...unnecessary complaints" Tandoh said in the viral video posted by Rainbow Sports page Gh on Facebook.



Hearts of Oak after the debacle in Algeria will arrive in Ghana on Friday, December 10.