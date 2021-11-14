All we want is the three points - Andre Ayew fires warning to South Africa

Sports News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Andre Ayew says the players are ready for today's game



• Ghana take on South Africa in Cape Coast



• The Black Stars have to win to qualify to the next round



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has revealed that their main objective in today’s game is to beat South Africa to earn a qualification to the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana is tied on goals with South Africa who lead them with three points but a win for the Black Stars will see them overtake their opponents to become leaders in Group G.



After failing to earn the maximum points in their game against Ethiopia, Andre Ayew says their main goal is to secure three points over Bafana Bafana.



According to him, the players have been psyched ahead of Sunday’s showdown at the Cape Coast stadium.



“The mood in camp is good, we felt that we are still on course, we would have been in the same position if we had won,” Ayew said at the press conference on Saturday.



He added, “Now it’s up to us to do the job and win, three points will take us through so we have to do what we have to do.”



