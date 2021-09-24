All the details as Milovan Rajevac is unveiled as Ghana coach today

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Serbian Milovan Rajevac will be unveiled as Ghana coach Friday.



The unveiling will take place at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat in Accra at 2 pm local time.



Rajevac has been gotten the nod to lead the Black Stars for the second time after GFA terminated the contracts of Charles Akonnor and his assistants David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars earlier this month.



Milovan will be assisted by Otto Addo who will combine this with the assistant coach role at Dortmund, and Maxwell Konadu.



Konadu is making a return two years after he left the Black Stars. He had served as assistant to Kwasi Appiah and Avram Grant from 2014 to 2019. It’s however unknown whether he will quit as head coach of Legon Cities.



As reported on Wednesday, Rajevac has been in the country since Monday to commenced work.



He held discussions with GFA and government officials before signing his contract.



3news.com can report that Rejavac has signed a two-year contract and will be paid a monthly salary of $32,000 – $7,000 more than what Akonnor is reported to have earned.



But less than the $35,000 that Kwesi Appiah reportedly earned a month in his second spell.



Contrary to reports in the local media, there has been no discussion of a signing-on fee for the former Thailand and Algeria head coach.



However, he will be paid a bonus of $300,000 if Black Stars win next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The same amount will be given to Rajevac if qualification to World Cup is secured.



Rajevac in his first stint qualified for the World Cup in South Africa. The Black Stars were among the eight best teams in that tournament.



Also, he guided the Black Stars, rocked by injuries to several key players, to the 2010 Afcon final in Angola.



Rajevac’s first game is a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on October 9. Four days later, he will be in the dugout for the return leg in Harare.



The Black Stars are a point behind leaders South Africa in the race for who finishes first in Group G.



Group G and other group winners will go into five two-leg playoffs with the winners qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.