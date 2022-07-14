You are here: HomeSports2022 07 14Article 1581743

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

All the best to you legend – Bechem Utd bids farewell to Augustine Okrah

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have bid farewell to poster boy Augustine Okrah.

The highly-rated attacker has today sealed his transfer from Bechem United to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

“We're pleased to announce that our Legend Augustine Okrah has joined Simba SC on a two-year deal,” the Ghana Premier League side said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.