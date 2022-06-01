All set for Net Village-Betpawa media Olympics

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

All is set for the maiden media Olympics scheduled for this Saturday at El-Wak Stadium, organizers of the anticipated high profile event has said.

The event is expected to attract media organizations across the capital to battle for supremacy.



Combatants are expected to vie for honours in football, basketball, CEOs 100m race, tug-of-war, table tennis, sack race, and other disciplines.



At stake for the ultimate winner is a mouthwatering GHC 20,000, a giant trophy and medals.



"All is set for the big event, we are only praying for a good weather," one of the organizers said.



He added, "The stakes are indeed high considering the amount at stake for the winner as well as the bragging rights; you know it's a media games and whichever media organization wins will trumpet it for weeks unending.



"We seek to solidify the already exciting healthy relationship among the various media houses, of course, there is also the CEOs bit where we expect massive networking among top business officials."



The event has received massive support from Net Village, one of the estate brand names of Net 36 Vista, developers of two-bedroom semi-detached houses at Oyibi, an Accra Suburb and Betpawa.







Net Village is one of the organizers and main sponsors of the media Olympics.