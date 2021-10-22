All set for Ghana Premier League kick off after meeting with Club CEOs

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ahead of the 2021/22 league kick-off, the Ghana Football Association has held a meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the various Premier League clubs on Thursday evening.



The GFA held a successful online meeting with the Club CEOs ahead of the league kick-off which is scheduled for Friday, October 29.



The issues discussed at the meeting include preparations for the league kick off, the use of five substitutes for league matches and Club access to the Competition Management System.



The meeting also discussed allowances and financing for Match Officials including Referees, Match Commissioners, Venue Media Officers and Cameramen.



The GFA also informed clubs about the approved team officials for each club and also discussed various issues on Club Licensing.



Other issues that came up were the official match ball for the season, pitch panels and inner perimeter branding.



At the end of the meeting, the GFA wished all Clubs a successful league season.



The 2021/22 league season is set to kick off with a Friday night live match.