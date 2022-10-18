'All political parties must join galamsey fight' - NPP MP

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Vice Chairman on the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, Elvis Morris Donkoh, says Ghana will not win the fight against illegal mining until all political parties come together to support the fight.



This statement comes after the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated his government’s eagerness to end illegal mining in Ghana.



Speaking during the day 1 of his tour to the Ashanti Region at the Manhyia Palace, President Akufo-Addo said his administration’s fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is unprecedented.



“No government has shown commitment to the fight against galamsey than my government,” he stressed.



The members of the National House of Chiefs have also assured President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that they are behind him in the fight against Galamsey.



Read Also: Galamsey fight: Akufo-Addo Govt has failed woefully- Amon Kotei



The chiefs have asked Akufo-Addo and his administration to apply appropriate measures against all persons involved in illegal mining “Galamsey” in the Ghana.



Speaking to the issues on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Aim, Elvis Morris Donkoh said the political will from all political parties will go a long way to end the menace.



Elvis Morris Donkoh, who is also the NPP Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency in the Central Region, said without the support and will of all political drivers, the fight against illegal mining will be futile.



“With the galamsey issues, we need all the political drivers; we need the political will of all the political parties so we can work together to end the menace. Other than that, the fight against galamsey will be in vain,” he added.