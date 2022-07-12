All Premier League clubs will play in Division Two League if GFA demotes Ashgold - Coach Thomas Duah

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ashanti Gold head coach Thomas Duah has disclosed that all the 18 Premier League League clubs will be playing in the Division Two League next season if the Ghana Football Association rule against the Miners.



GFA has demoted Ashgold and Inter Allies to Division Two League after they were found guilty of match manipulation.



Coach Duah was also slapped with a 24-months ban in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations 2019.



The two sides allegedly played a match of convenience when Ashantigold thrashed Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture.



"No one has communicated to us (Ashanti Gold) that we are going to play in Division Two. We have appealed the decision and have yet to hear from the FA," Coach Thomas Duah told Akoma FM.



"No one at the club engaged in betting and it feels bad when tagged with something you don’t know anything about(even in a car people tag me as part of the betting people).



He added, "We (Ashanti Gold SC) have not been taken out of the GPL so we are preparing and ready for the upcoming season but God forbid we go into Division Two, surely that will not happen."



"Should that happen, then it means all clubs will be playing in that zone (Division Two). God will not let it comes true, should that happen then all the Ghana League clubs will be playing in the Second Division."