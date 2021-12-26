All England-based players in Ghana’s provisional squad to earn automatic spots for AFCON

Sports News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The six England-based players named in the 30-man provisional squad of the Black Stars are set to earn automatic entries into the final Ghana squad for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Last week, Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac named his provisional squad to pitch camp in Doha, Qatar to prepare for the upcoming tournament set to be staged in Cameroon.



Unfortunately, not all invited players will make the team for the tournament scheduled to commence next month.



Two players that will fall short after assessment by the technical team will be dropped in what will be a final 28-man squad.



With the training camp already opened in Qatar, sources have informed footballghana.com that players invited from England will not be affected by the axing.



The likes of Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, and Joseph Wollacott are all set to earn automatic slots in the final 28-man squad.



Below is the current 30-man provisional squad invited for the pre-AFCON training camp:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), David Abagna (Real Tamale United), Salis Abdul Samed (Clermont Foot)



Wingers: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes FC), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Joseph Paintsil (Genk)



Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor)



