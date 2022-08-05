Alhaji Grusah reacts to Kotoko's decision to remove Otumfuo's image from new jersey

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has expressed his joy over Asante Kotoko’s decision to remove the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s image from their jersey.



The club outdoored a re-design of their kits for the 2022/23 season after the top hierarchy of the club was summoned by the Manhyia Palace and directed to remove the image of the life patron.



Reacting to the move to remove the Asantehene’s image from Kotoko’s jersey, Grusah said there was no need for the Porcupine Warriors to embark on such a publicity stunt.



“I said Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has passed such publicity stunts. God has already given him publicity, there is only one Asantehene in Asanteman,” Grusah said on Peace FM.



He added, “what I said was out of respect for my father because I won’t allow anyone to use him as a rag. I thank God they have taken his image from the jersey.”



Alhaji Gruzah had earlier fumed over what he viewed to be crass and uncivilized action by the management of Asante Kotoko.



“It’s uncivilized to put Otumfuo on the Kotoko Jersey. In fact, it’s a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that. Otumfuo does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Ashantis don’t know how Otumfuo is valued.”



The initial jersey which was launched by Kotoko had an image of the Asantehene embossed on it.







