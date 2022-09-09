Alhaji Grusah names Opoku Afriyie as Ghana's all-time best player

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Veteran football administration, Alhaji Grusah has named Ghanaian legend Opoku Afriyie as his all-time best Ghanaian player.



Alhaji Grusah praised the former Asante Kotoko striker's goal-scoring prowess, which was his biggest asset.



In an interview with Dan Yeboah TV, he stated that he never begged a footballer to play for his club except for Afriyie.



"Football is a matter of scoring and Opoku Afriyie is the man. Bayie(wizard) himself. I've never begged any footballer to come and play for me except Opoku Afriyie. From colts, when he decided not to play, I go to beg him to come and play. He is the only play I used to beg, Bayie. He was a brilliant footballer. Opoku was a striker who plays from the wings.



"He is my best player. The goalscorer is the best player, Poku Afiyie, yes.



Grusah narrated how he used food to entice Opoku Afriyie's father into allowing the son to play for his colts club.



"I gave him 10 cedis and he said he won't take it, so I used the money to buy meat and other things(food items) to gift his father who married a fair lady."



Opoku Afriyie won two African Cup of Nations, the CAF Champions League, and two Ghana Premier League titles during his illustrious career.



He won the AFCON top scorer award as well as two GPL golden boots.







