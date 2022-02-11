Alhaji Grunsah wants support for newly constituted Black Stars management committee

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian football administrator and a member of the newly constituted Black Stars management committee Alhaji Grunsah has urged fans to rally behind the management committee.



The Ghana FA has appointed Mark Addo to lead the Black Stars management committee after George Amoako's led committee was dissolved following Ghana's abysmal and shock exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Grunsah, people trying to tag the new Black Stars management committee as dominated by NPP people should stop.



“We have been selected because Ghanaians believe we can do the job better. We need unity and the support of everyone especially Ghanaians to make this work", he said in an interview.



“The constitution of the Black Stars management committee is made up of competent football people and not politicians. I don’t mix football with politics. We shouldn’t miss football with politics”.



“I will plead with Ghanaians to give us the support and Insha Allah we will do our best to make sure things get better. We just need support from Ghanaians. If we will qualify for the world cup it's in God’s hands”, he added.



Below is a statement from the GFA on the newly constituted Black Stars management committee.



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



The Management Committee has the ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the Technical Team, the Medical team and the Playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.