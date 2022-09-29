Alhaji Akambi threatens to report W.O Tandoh to Dormaahene over latest accusations, insults

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi has blasted former team manager W.O Tandoh for the latest allegations made.



The tactician who is now an assistant coach at Aduana Stars in an interview with Happy FM has accused the club of owing him six months of unpaid salary.



Reacting to that and an insult from W.O Tandoh, Alhaji Akambi says he will report the former employer to the owner and bankroller of Aduana Stars, Dormaahene.



“W.O. Tandoh used to call us when he needed a job. Today, he says we [Akanbi, Odotei] are useless people. Is he the spokesperson for Coach Boadu? I'm sure he is drunk again. I will report him to Dormaahene,” Alhaji Akambi said.



W.O Tandoh and Alhaji Akambi have not seen eye to eye since the former resigned from his post as Hearst of Oak team manager last season.



After leaving, he accused Alhaji Akambi of dragging back the club.







