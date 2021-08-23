Algerian club USM Alger pay Asante Kotoko $300k for Kwame Opoku transfer

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Algerian side USM Alger have finally paid Asante Kotoko $300,000 for the transfer of striker Kwame Opoku, footballmadeinghana.com can confirm.



The money was transferred to the Porcupine Warriors on Monday.



Asante Kotoko SC had reported the Algerian club to FIFA over the unpaid transfer fee of striker Kwame Opoku two months ago.



FIFA then ordered the Algerian giants to make swift payment to the Porcupine Warriors or face sanctions.



The Porcupine Warriors will, on Monday, be laughing to their bankers as the Algerians have eventually made the payment.



Opoku joined the Algiers based side in April 2021 from the Ghanaian side in a deal reported to be around US$300,000 in a four-and-a-half-year contract.



The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Kotoko during his short spell at the club before leaving for Algeria.