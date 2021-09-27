Alfred Kwame wins amateur pro-qualifier at Damang

Golf News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Alfred Kwame Nuamey from the Tafo Golf Club, faced the hard-playing Gold Fields Damang Golf Course squarely over the weekend to qualify to professional golf in Ghana.



Alfred Kwame returned a total standard scratch score (SSS) of 225 over three days to meet the benchmark qualification score of plus nine (+9) in the just ended 2021 amateur Pro-golf qualifier tournament in Damang.



The competition which supposed to be played for four days was changed to three after the first day on Wednesday was rained off heavily just after front nine (9) holes when golfers were getting ready for back mine to finish the day.



There were total of 25 registered scratch golf players across the various golf clubs in the country to compete but Kwadwo Kyei from Royal Golf Club pulled out with Christopher Mbi of Tafo who could not return after the day one further reduced the number to 23.



Tournament Director for PGA of Ghana Akwasi Prempeh had earlier made it known to all the participating players that only five out of the number with plus nine will qualify to pro level but only Kwame came to the party.



Augustine Manasseh Agbenene from Center of the World Golf Club played 228 fallen short by three (3) shots.



James Akwaboah who represented Nsuta was eight strokes beaten by the course to placed third.



Michael Boateng from Royal Golf Club came forth with 234 over there days with the first three position taking home sumsung galaxy mobile phone with the winner gotten a trophy in addition.



Alfred was full of thankful to the organizers the PGA and sponsor Gold Fields for making the opportunity available to play and qualify.



Mr Michiel Van Der Merwe, General Manager for Damang Gold Fields revealed he was not too surprised only one made the mark because Damang course is very tough but did not hide how proud and happy Damang Gold Fields was to host the competition.



Alfred Kwame will later go through six months practical training to become a full member of PGA of Ghana.



