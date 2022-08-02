Alfred Duncan welcomes new Fiorentina players

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan has welcomed new signings Jovic and Mandragora ahead of the upcoming Serie A season.



Duncan was extremely important last season as Fiorentina had a successful season compared to previous years.



Fiorentina will begin their 2022/23 season at home against Cremonese.



"Mandragora? We already knew him because I faced him as an opponent. He is an important player, he has qualities, perhaps a little different from those we had last year. But he is a player who can give us a great hand," he said.



"Jovic is a high-quality player, when he is fit he can be decisive,"



Duncan represented Ghana at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey playing four games during it. He made his full international debut on 14 November 2012 against Cape Verde.