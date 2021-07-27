Alfred Duncan speaks highly of Fiorentina's Coach Vincenzo Italiano

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alfred Duncan has spoken highly of Vincenzo Italiano despite a few weeks into their working relationship at Fiorentina.



Vincenzo was appointed late last month as a replacement for Genaro Gattuso who quit the club after 23 days in charge.



Duncan met Vicenzo when he reported for pre-season training and after a few weeks, the Ghana midfielder is getting along well with the Italian tactician.



The 28-year-old is confident ahead of the new season expected to start in the second weekend of August.



"Mister Italiano has an idea of the game that this year can be useful to us because we have been coming from two years a bit 'particular. We are all ready to learn and follow him, I think he is very prepared,” Duncan said.



Last season, fans were not allowed into stadiums for the obvious reason of the coronavirus pandemic. But with many people vaccinated, Serie A stadiums will have a 50 per cent capacity to start the 2021-22 season.



"For us, it is very important that the fans return because the fans make 80% of the team and they give us a great hand. We can't wait to find them at the stadium because they are very important for us," he added.



Duncan has three years remaining on his Fiorentina contract and is hoping for a great season after injuries deprived him of that last season.