Alfred Duncan’s injury not serious, midfielder back training ahead of Fiorentina's season opener

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alfred Duncan will be available for Fiorentina's Italian Serie A opener against Cremonese FC on Sunday.



The Ghanaian has been training with the team after recovering from a thigh injury. Duncan suffered the injury last week during a preseason friendly against Qatar.



The initial assumption was that it was a serious injury and that the midfielder would be unable to play in the season opener.



But Duncan is fully fit and ready to help Fiorentina achieve their goals this season.



The former Sassuolo man in a recent interview said his goal for the 2022/23 season is to improve on last season.



He had a great season in 2021/22, scoring two goals and assisting on two others in 33 games as Fiorentina secured European football.



"The goals will be a consequence of the performances. I just think about improving myself compared to last season and trying to make fewer mistakes. It's welcome if I score more goals or assists," Duncan told Firenzeviola.