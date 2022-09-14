Alfred Duncan returns to first team training

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alfred Duncan has returned to first-team training footballghana.com can report.



The midfielder has been injured for a while and has missed several games since the start of the 2022/23 football season.



The player who is recovering from a muscle injury could not engage in any form of first-team’s training ahead of his team's game in the league.



He was excluded from the squad put together by Fiorentina for the Europa Conference League matchday against RFS. Coach Vincenzo Italiano can now add the midfielder to his matchday squad.



The former Sassuolo midfielder has made only one appearance for Fiorentina in Serie A this season.