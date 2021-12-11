Alfred Duncan provides assist as Fiorentina thrash Salernitana

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan continued his impressive run of form for Fiorentina with an assist on Saturday, December 11, 2021, as La Viola thrashed Salernitana.



The 28-year-old provided the assist for Dusan Vlahovic's first goal of the game and Fiorentina's second as they thumped the newcomers 4-0 in the Italian Serie A game.



Having enjoyed some good run of form, the Black Stars midfielder started and lasted 80 minutes before he was replaced by Yousef Maleh, who netted the game's final goal.



Giacomo Bonaventura opened the scoring after 31 minutes before Vlahovic netted a brace after the break. Maleh, who came on for Duncan then completed the scoring in the 91st minute.



Duncan has been important to Vicenzo Italiano's men, playing 15 games in the ongoing campaign.



The Ghana international has scored a goal and provided an assist in the Italian topflight this season, with Fiorentina winning four of their last five games to move fifth on the table.