Alfred Duncan makes Black Stars return after strong start to season

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alfred Duncan has been called up for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe following his strong start to the season.



The midfielder has moved from being on Fiorentina’s transfer list to becoming an integral member of the team.



He has played in Fiorentina’s last five games and delivered impressive performances despite the mixed results for the club.



Duncan is currently ranked as the second-fastest player in the Italian Serie after clocking a speed of 34km/hr.



Thus his inclusion in Milovan Rajevac’s 32-man provisional squad for the qualifiers is deserved. He will have the chance to make an impression this time having missed out on a call up for almost a year for varied reasons.



Ghana have a double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October.



The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on match day three of the qualifiers before traveling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.