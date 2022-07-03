Alexandre Djiku named best footballer in Ghana in 2021

Sports News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku bagged two awards at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards held on Saturday, July 2, 2022.



The Strasbourg centre-back claimed his first award of the night after emerging as the foreign-based player of the year.



He won the award beating his Black Stars teammates, Thomas Partey, Jojo Wollacott, Daniel Partey as well as Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu.



On his second award on the night, he beat Partey, Wollacott and Salisu again to win the biggest award of the night, Footballer of the year.



Alexander Djiku was exceptional for Strasbourg in the year in retrospect, although his side place 6th on the French Ligue 1.



He played 33 matches in the competition, scoring one goals. His only goal came against AS Monaco.



Djiku was a key member for Ghana when they beat Nigeria.



His was magnificent two days later legged-game as he ensured that Ghana will secure a ticket for the 39World Cup.



