Alexander Tettey joins Norwegian giants Rosenborg

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian-born Norwegian midfielder Alexander Tettey has joined Rosenborg BK, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 35-year-old returns to his boyhood club after nine years in England, where he played for Norwich City and later captaining the club.



He played 262 times for the Carrow Road outfit, helping them to Premier League promotion three times.



“Alex has made significant contributions to the football club and this is a sad day for all connected with Norwich City," said Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber.



“For Alex to have achieved what he has over his nine-year spell at the club is phenomenal. He will of course be rightly remembered as a Norwich City legend.



“We will always have a role for Alex at this football club and, should he wish, we will help and support him with the next stage of his career when he feels the time is right."



He joined Norwich City in 2012 from Stade Rennes after five years at Rosenborg BK.