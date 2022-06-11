Alexander Djiku wants to stay in France as he snubs Sevilla move

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

There is a change of heart for Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku who has been the subject of interest from the Spanish side Sevilla all summer.



Djiku has been linked with a move to Spain but the player is now leaning towards staying in France as Stade Rennais has joined the race for his signature.



Strasbourg is on the verge of selling Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd. to West Ham United for a reported fee of 40 million euros and sees the Ghanaian as an ideal replacement.



His club are bracing themselves for a tug of war with clubs for the signature of their centre-back but are resigned to losing him to the highest bidder.



Sevilla has been in talks with the French club but has only quoted 6 million Euros while the French side wants close to 10 million Euros for their prized asset.



Meanwhile, Villareal is also looking to steal a march on Sevilla by pricing away from the Ghanaian defender as they fear losing Pau Torres.



Villareal will bid for 10 million euros for Djiku if they lose Pau Torres who has a lot of interest from England.



Strasbourg President Marc Keller has confirmed that the Ghanaian defender could be allowed to leave when the right offer comes.



The 27-year-old has been a pillar at the centre-back for the French Ligue 1 side.



His performance has not gone unnoticed as several clubs from France, Spain with Villareal and Sevilla keen and England are all keeping tabs on the defensive rock with the view to a summer move.



Djiku has a contract with Strasbourg until June 30, 2023, making any potential transfer very affordable.



The former Caen defender joined Strasbourg in 2019 and has gone on to be a mainstay in the team.



Alexander Djiku played 30 matches this season in the French Ligue 1 for his side scoring once.