Alexander Djiku set for Hoffenheim medical as Strasbourg accept bid

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is set to join German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim from Racing Strasbourg after the two clubs have reached an agreement over a possible transfer, lequipe.fr has confirmed.



The 27-year-old will join Hoffenheim for a fee in the region of €6 million after Strasbourg President Marc Keller granted his move away from the French Ligue 1 club.



Djiku's contract with Strasbourg was due to expire in the summer of next year as he has just a year left and had no intention of extending.



The central defender will sign a four-year contract with the club who finished 9th in the Bundesliga last season and who gave him a tour of their facilities on Saturday.



Djiku, who is already in Germany is expected to undergo his medical examination on Wednesday afternoon before completing his transfer.



He voted Ghanaian Footballer of the year at the recently held Ghana Football Awards following an outstanding season in the Ligue 1 for Strasbourg.



Djiku played 33 matches across all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign where he managed to score once, a goal that stole headlines in France.



His overhead kick goal against AS Monaco was voted best goal in the month of March and was also voted the Strasbourg's best goal of the season.