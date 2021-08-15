Alexander Djiku sent off as Strasbourg lose to PSG

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku picked up a late red card as Strasbourg suffered defeat against PSG in French Ligue 1 on Saturday, August 14, 2021.



Djiku was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes.



At the time, Strasbourg was mounting a surprise comeback against a PSG side inspired by the presence of Messi at Parc des Princes.



The Parisians took a 3-0 lead with Icardi, Mbappe, and Draxler scoring before the 30th-minute mark.



However, Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque both scored in the second half to make it 3-2.



But as Strasbourg pushed in search of the equalizer, they suffered a big blow as their trusted defender Djiku was sent off.



The Black Stars centre-back picked up his first booking as he received a yellow card for bringing down Sarabia in the 79th minute.



Two minutes later, received his second booking after nudging Icardi to the ground in a challenge for the ball.



Five minutes after Strasbourg was reduced to ten men Sarabia secured three points for PSG who clinched a 4-2 victory.



Meanwhile, Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris came on to replace Gameiro in the 76th minute.



The defeat leaves Strasbourg at the bottom as they have recorded no point in two games.



