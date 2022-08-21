Alexander Djiku scores as Strasbourg held by Reims

Sports News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season for Strasbourg against Reims which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.



Strasbourg were denied a first home win of the season by Reims in this Ligue 1 round three fixture.



Reims dominated the game in the first half but it was Strasbourg that got the opening through the Ghana international.



In a move straight from the training ground, Adrien Thomasson's front-post flick fell into the path of an unmarked Alexander Djiku, with the defender simply tapping home into an empty net for the first goal of the game before the half-time break.



Reims got the equalizer through substitute Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun in the 84th minute.



Reims were able to pick a first point of the season after losing their first two games.



Strasbourg have two points out of nine after matchday three.