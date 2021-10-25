Alexander Djiku returns from suspension as Strasbourg suffer narrow defeat to Stade Rennes

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Alexander Djiku returned from suspension as his side Strasbourg succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1.



The 27-year-old missed the sides 5-1 win over St Etienne last week due to yellow card accumulation.



But the towering guardsman returned to action as his side lost 1-0 to Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Stade Rennes on Sunday.



Djiku was handed the deputy captain role as Julien Stephan’s men suffered defeat.



Meanwhile, Djiku’s compatriot Majeed Waris made a substitute appearance in the side defeat to Rennes.