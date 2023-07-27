Alexander Djiku plays full throttle to help Fenerbahçe to hammer FC Zimbru 5-0

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku put on a fantastic defensive showing on Wednesday evening to help Fenerbahçe SK to topple FC Zimbru Chișinău in the Uefa Europa Conference League qualification.



The Black Stars defender started for the Turkish Super Lig side in the first leg of the playoff game against the side from Moldova.



In a game serving as his official debut, Alexander Djiku entertained no nonsense at the back as his side kept a clean sheet.



The hosts, Fenerbahçe SK had too much quality in today’s game and scored twice in the first half.



Thanks to goals from Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Ryan Kent in the first 15 minutes, the side had a comfortable lead to take into the break.



After recess, goals from Edin Dzeko, Sebastian Szymański, and Joshua King sealed the demolition exercise for Fenerbahçe SK to see off FC Zimbru Chișinău.



Alexander Djiku’s impressive defensive displays today saw him play the entire 90 minutes of the contest.