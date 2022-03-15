You are here: HomeSports2022 03 15Article 1490558

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Alexander Djiku over the moon after netting spectacular goal for Strasbourg

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alexander Djiku with his team mates Alexander Djiku with his team mates

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has expressed his excitement after scoring to propel his Racing Strasbourg outfit to defeat AS Monaco 1-0 in the French Ligue 1.

The highly-rated defender was a starter for his team today on Sunday when the side hosted the matchday 18 opponent of the 2021/22 French top-flight league campaign.

Following a bright start to the match, AS Monaco could have scored in the first 20 minutes but a strong defensive display from the home team averted several dangers.

Later in the 23rd minute, Alexander Djiku produced a stunning bicycle kick that sent the ball into the back of the AS Monaco net after he had received a pass from striker Kevin Gameiro.

In the remainder of the encounter, AS Monaco put up a splendid performance in a bid to find a way back into the game.

Unfortunately, the resilient performance from Racing Strasbourg did not allow the opponent to score.

In the end, Alexander Djiku and his teammates have secured a narrow win to amass maximum points.

Speaking to the press after the game, the Black Stars centre-back said that he felt he was in a dream after the sensational strike.

 

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment