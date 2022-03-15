Alexander Djiku over the moon after netting spectacular goal for Strasbourg

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has expressed his excitement after scoring to propel his Racing Strasbourg outfit to defeat AS Monaco 1-0 in the French Ligue 1.



The highly-rated defender was a starter for his team today on Sunday when the side hosted the matchday 18 opponent of the 2021/22 French top-flight league campaign.



Following a bright start to the match, AS Monaco could have scored in the first 20 minutes but a strong defensive display from the home team averted several dangers.



Later in the 23rd minute, Alexander Djiku produced a stunning bicycle kick that sent the ball into the back of the AS Monaco net after he had received a pass from striker Kevin Gameiro.



In the remainder of the encounter, AS Monaco put up a splendid performance in a bid to find a way back into the game.



Unfortunately, the resilient performance from Racing Strasbourg did not allow the opponent to score.



In the end, Alexander Djiku and his teammates have secured a narrow win to amass maximum points.



Speaking to the press after the game, the Black Stars centre-back said that he felt he was in a dream after the sensational strike.



