Alexander Djiku misses start of preseason

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku was absent from Strasbourg's first preseason training on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, which was supervised by new coach Julien Stephan.



The center-back has been given some days off due to his engagement with the Black Stars during the FIFA International friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast in June.



The Strasbourg defender played in those two games for the West African side as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



He is expected to join the team's training camp in a week's time.



10 players reported to the team's training camp for preseason ahead of the 2021/22 season.



Strasbourg has lined up a series of preparatory games during this period.



Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Majeed Waris commenced training with the side on Tuesday.



The players present at training are: Bingourou Kamara, Alexandre Pierre - Karol Fila, Marvin Senaya, Marvin Elimbi, Anthony Caci, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Sanjin Prcic, Mahamé Siby, Ibrahima Sissoko, Mehdi Chahiri, Adrien Lebeau, Adrien Thomasson, Moataz Zemzemi, Ludibovic Ajoque, Habiballi , Moïse Sahi, Moussa Suso, Majeed Waris.