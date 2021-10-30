Alexander Djiku is most booked player in France since March

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is top of the list of most-booked players in the French top-flight since March.



He shares the top spot with 31-year-old French defensive midfielder Benjamin André who plays for Lille.



Since March Djiku and Andre have picked up eight bookings each, according to Opta Jean.



However, the third person on the list is Argentine Jorge Sampaoli who is the head coach of Marseille.



The list is unsurprising because all three are aggressive and find it difficult to control themselves.



Djiku has picked up four yellow cards and a red card this season. As a result, he has missed two games.



Aside from that Djiku is a great defender who imposes himself at the back, as such, he is the vice-captain of Strasbourg.



He has worn the captain armband two times already this campaign.



