Alexander Djiku in $7m talks with ambitious French side Rennes

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is in advanced talks with ambitious French side Rennes for a $7million move this summer, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 26-year-old has emerged as the latest top target of the club playing in Europe this season and Rennes have started talks with his agents about a possible move in the coming days.



This comes after they captured Ghanaian prodigy Kamaldeen Sulemana to join Belgian-Ghanaian Jeremy Doku and have approach rivals Strasbourg for talks with the Ghana centre-back.



Under contract until 2023 with the Alsatian club, the Franco-Ghanaian defender would like to play Europe next season, and would see a departure for Rennes with a good eye.



Negotiations have already started between Rennes and the Strasbourg leaders, and an agreement could be found very soon.



Under contract until 2023 at Strasbourg, the former Caen player is the Number 1 priority for coach Bruno Genesio and his staff to strengthen their defence.



The new Rennes coach has just recorded the arrival of Norwegian defender Birger Meling from Nîmes Olympiques, and now wants to strengthen the central axis of his defense, especially after the departure of French defender Damien Da Silva to Lyon.



Djiku would see a transfer to Stade Rennais as an opportunity to play Europe next season (the Bretons having qualified for the Europa League Conference).



At 26, Alexander Djiku is coming out of a full season at RC Strasbourg, where he played 30 Ligue 1 games .



At the Stade Malherbe de Caen from 2017 to 2019, the Ghanaian international had been tracked by many European clubs such as Marseille and even Sevilla.



If he is ultimately recruited by the Alsatian club for 6 million euros, it would make Djiku the most expensive transfer by Strasbourg.



He had a very good first season at Strasbourg as the central defender and he made his first appearance for Ghana in 2020, where he has since played four international matches.



