Alexander Djiku helps Strasbourg stay in contention for Champions League football

Soccer News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku played a key role in Strasbourg's important 2-1 win over Rennes in the French Ligue 1 as the Blue-and-Whites stay in contention to qualify for Champions League.



The 27-year-old made two interceptions, one clearance, and won eight duels to ensure Strasbourg had a one-goal lead at the break.



The second half, however, was a different story, as Rennes equalised in the 54th minute thanks to the usual suspect Martin Terrier, who scored his 20th goal of the season.



Terrier's goal, on the other hand, re-energized Strasbourg. Stephan's men went on the attack, knowing they had to win, but were denied on a couple of occasions by Dogan Alemdar in Rennes' goal.



It appeared that both teams would share the spoils until 13 minutes from time, when Ludovic Ajorque finished off Kevin Gameiro's assist.



Djiku, who last month helped Ghana beat Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup, is an important player for Strasbourg and has been involved in 27 games and scored one goal this season.



His spectacular goal against Monaco was named Goal of the Week and is a contender for Goal of the Season award.