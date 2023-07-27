Alexander Djiku hails Fenerbache’s great performance after Zimbru big win ECL qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has hailed his teammates for their overall performance as they cruised to an emphatic victory against Moldovan outfit UEFA Zimbru FC in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.



Djiku lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a resounding 5-0 win over Zimbru at their own backyard on Tuesday night.



It was the Black Stars defender official debut for the debut since switching from Strasbourg in the summer following the expiration of his contract.



Goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Ryan Kent, Edin Dzeko, Sebastian Szymansk and Joshua King were enough for Fenerbache to secure a big win on home turf.



"Great performance from the team! Thank you to all the supporters," wrote Djiku on social media.



Fenerbache will travel to Moldova for the return fixture against Zimbru next week.



rcstrasbourg-alsace logo RC STRASBOURG ALSACE

LOADING OFFICIAL CONTENT