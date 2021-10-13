Alexander Djiku excited after double win over Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku is proud of his teammates after recording a vital 1-0 win against Zimbabwe in their backyard in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Arsenal star, Thomas Partey's strike in the first half settled the encounter as Ghana keeps the hope of qualifying to the biggest soccer mundial next year.



Djiku played in both legs as the Black Stars secured maximum points in the Group G encounters with the Warriors.



Reacting to the victory at Zimbabwe, the Strasbourg defender was happy about the win and praised his teammates, and thanked the fans for their support in the doubleheader win.



In a post on Twitter, he said, "Ghana is the reason to be happy. Proud of the team and thank you to our fans for the strength.”



The Black Stars sit second in Group G, just a point behind leaders South Africa ahead of next month's games.



Ghana will travel to Addis Ababa to play Ethiopia before a home fixture against the Bafana Bafana to decide which team makes it out of the group.



